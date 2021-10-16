WhatsApp is working on five new features: Redesigned chat bubbles, and more

WhatsApp is working on various new features that we may get to experience soon. While many of these features are already in public beta and can be experienced by users who have signed up for WhatsApp’s beta program, others are still being developed and may be launching for all users in the near future. Here’s a quick look at five new features that WhatsApp could release in the near future.

New voice notes feature

The instant messaging service is now working on a “global voice message player,” which will enable users to listen to voice messages even after leaving the chats. As per a report by WabetaInfo, the update will pin voice messages to the top of the main app even after users play the voice message and leave that chat.

Additionally, the app will display the voice message on the top of every section or chat you visit. There will also be an option to pause and close the voice message at any time.

This feature could be useful when you receive a long voice message. “In this case, you can continue sending messages to other contacts when you are listening to the voice message,” WaBetaInfo said.

Redesigned chat bubbles

WhatsApp recently released version 2.21.200.11 update for its beta users on the iOS platform. The update allows users to view redesigned chat bubbles. The beta users will now see rounded, larger, and more colourful chat bubbles as compared to the old chat bubble. It is important to note that all of these features are currently in beta. WhatsApp may start rolling out the features for all users in the near future.

Custom privacy setting

WhatsApp is introducing a new custom privacy setting option for Android beta users. The company will add a new “My contacts except” option in the privacy settings, which will allow users set last seen for specific contacts.

The company is said to have already begun testing this feature for iOS users, which could mean that the company might release this feature for both iOS and Android devices at the same.

The feature will be beneficial when users don’t want to show some of their contacts when they were last online on WhatsApp. WaBetaInfo has reported that the new custom option will be available for categories like “Last Seen” “Profile photo” and “About.”

Currently, WhatsApp offers three privacy options under these categories. Through these privacy options, you can control who can see your last seen or profile picture or your personal info on WhatsApp.

Message reactions feature

WhatsApp is also developing a new feature that will allow you to react to messages with emojis. A similar feature is already available on Facebook Messenger and Instagram’s Direct Messaging. WhatsApp’s upcoming reaction feature will allow users to tap, and hold the message that they want to react to and then drag their fingers to the appropriate emoji.

As per screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, users will be able to view message reactions just below the texts available on the app. The reactions feature will most likely be available for both individual and group chats.

New backup feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to manage their chat backup size and exclude specific content such as documents and photos from their cloud backup.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the dedicated ‘Manage backup size’ section to allow users manage their backup size before uploading it to the cloud. The feature could be limited to Android devices and may work with the backups being stored on Google Drive, at first.