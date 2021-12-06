WhatsApp adding new voice waveform for chat bubbles, will roll out to beta testers first: Report

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new voice waveform design in chat bubbles for all voice/audio messages, reports WABetainfo. The update will start rolling out to select WhatsApp beta users on Android and iOS starting today, adds the report. So even if you are on the beta update, you might not see the change immediately.

According to the report, users will be able to see voice waveforms for their voice messages if the feature is enabled for their WhatsApp account. However, it might not show when receiving a voice note from someone that does not have the feature enabled.

The redesigned voice waveform is not the only new feature that WhatsApp is working on for the platform. The Meta-owned messaging app is also expected to redesign chat bubbles entirely with more rounded, larger and colourful bubbles on the way. The feature is being tested for iOS beta users, according to an earlier report, and it might take a while before this big design change rolls out for everyone.

It is also working on a new feature where users will be able to react to messages with emojis. This is already seen on Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messaging. The feature will allow users to tap and hold the message that they want to react to and then drag the appropriate emoji. It will be made available for both individual and group chats once it rolls out.

Finally, WhatsApp is also working on custom privacy settings for Android beta users. It will add a new “My contacts except” option in the privacy settings, which will allow users to set last seen for specific contacts.