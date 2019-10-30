WhatsApp fixes bug on iOS that showed the notification badge on muted chats

WhatsApp has fixed the notification badge in its latest update on iOS for its customers using the iPhones and iPads. The mobile-based messaging app will now not show unread notification badge on the icon for the chats that have been muted.

Until now, the notifications continued to flash on the icon of the app for the chat groups and individual chats which the users had already muted. The company announced this change under ‘What’s New’ section for Version 2.19.110 on Apple’s App Store page.

“Muted chats will no longer display notification badges on the app icon when you receive new messages,” the update note states.

WhatsApp’s Android version already has an option called Show Notifications though which the user can prevent the muted messages to appear in muted chats.

Last week, WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo had revealed that the messaging app’s beta version 2.19.297 is out and comes with new Light Splash Screen that shows the WhatsApp logo on a white background while opening the WhatsApp for the first time.

Earlier, it was also reported that WhatsApp is working on a self-destructing messages feature. This feature reportedly will let the users set a time limit on a WhatsApp message after which message will get erased on its own. The disappearing messages feature is expected to be released as a part of the future WhatsApp stable update.