WhatsApp iOS beta testing improvements for Group Calls

WhatsApp is testing improvements to the Group Call user interface, according to WABetaInfo. However, the changes have only been spotted on the iOS beta of the WhatsApp and not on the Android beta of the app. WhatsApp recently opened a public beta for its iOS app, which lets users join in and test out upcoming features.

According to WABetaInfo, the new beta update has been submitted through the TestFlight program, and the version number is 2.18.110.17. It includes user interface (UI) improvements for Group calls along with fixing some problems.

With Group Calls, the new UI adds a single Group Call button in all group chat windows. When a user taps on this, it will show “a list of all possible participants you can start a call with,” points out the report. The number of participants in a group call is still limited to four, so a user can only add three others on the list.

Currently users have to start a call, and then add more participants to convert into a group call. But the new UI will make easier to start a group call from the group chat.

The update fixes an issue where opening a chat may unintentionally trigger haptic feedback, cases where GIFs stopped playing unexpectedly. Other issues fixed are around downloading stickers packs, bugs when adding or dismissing someone as an Admin, and when searching for chats, contacts, and messages, notes the report.