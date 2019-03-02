WhatsApp iOS beta testers to get ‘Advanced Search’ feature soon: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘Advanced Search’ feature that will be available for iOS beta testers soon. According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature will let users search for all types of messages including photos, links, audio, GIFs, and more in chat.

WhatsApp currently allows for text search through its search feature. WhatsApp currently allows for text search through its search feature. It looks like the ‘Advanced Search’ feature will let users search for more like photos, GIFs, links, documents, videos, documents, and audio.

The Advanced Search feature will also display the number of media files stored on the user’s device segregated as photos, videos, GIFs, audio, etc. When one clicks on a specific type of media, all the messages containing that media are displayed.

It will also show a preview of the media. So for instance, when users type photos in WhatsApp’s Advanced Search bar, they will be shown a preview of each image in a listicle format. The search can be further filtered by typing a specific word for the exact photo users are looking for.

Another feature included in ‘Advanced Search’ is it also shows the user’s search history, which can be easily deleted using the “Clear” option.

As per the report, WhatsApp’s ‘Advanced Search’ feature is under development at this moment and is not available. It will be rolled out for iOS beta testers initially and Android availability is expected to follow. In the development phase, the audio preview has not been enabled, neither it is known whether it will be possible to search for Locations and vCards using this feature.