WhatsApp iOS beta gets support for video playback directly from notifications panel

WhatsApp is testing the ability to play videos sent to the user directly from the notifications panel for iOS beta. As per a tweet by WABetaInfo, the possibility to view videos directly in the push notification is available for any WhatsApp iOS beta users having 2.18.102.5 version installed. It is expected to roll out for all users via the App Store, though an exact date is unknown at this point. There is now word on when the feature will be released for Android users.

Advertising

To recall, WhatsApp officially made available its beta version for all iOS users earlier this month. Previously, it was limited to a few users. Now, anyone can register to become a beta tester for WhatsApp on iOS to get access to test features even before they are rolled out for everyone.

With the new feature, WhatsApp iOS users will not need to open the app for playing videos sent to them on the platform. Whether a video is sent by an individual or a group, users will be able to play it directly in the notifications panel. Prior to this, WhatsApp for iOS was updated with the support to preview media directly from the notifications panel. The feature called notification extension is available for iOS 10 or later.

✅ WhatsApp is rolling out the possibility to view videos directly in the push notification for any iOS beta user having the 2.18.102.5 version installed! It will be available soon for App Store users. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 20, 2018

WhatsApp’s notification extension allows iOS users to directly view images as well as GIFs from the notification panel. People can use the 3D Touch or swipe left on notifications which contain image or GIF and tap “View” to directly preview media from notification panel.