WhatsApp iOS beta gets Dark Mode support ahead of public release

The Dark Mode on WhatsApp is one of the most anticipated features, and the messaging app has been testing it for both Android and iOS for the longest time. While the Facebook-owned messaging platform unveiled the feature for Android public beta users, iOS users weren’t so lucky. However, looks like the Dark Mode is entering the final stage of testing for iPhone users as well.

As per a new report, the latest WhatsApp beta build released this week via Apple’s TestFlight platform includes the long-awaited support for Dark Mode. 9to5Mac spotted a Reddit post where the user shared screenshots revealing the Dark Mode on WhatsApp for iOS integrated with the system-wide Dark Mode feature on the iPhone.

The WhatsApp iOS beta 2.20.30.12 is specifically available only through Apple’s TestFlight platform, which only allows a finite number of beta testers. The program has been full for months and you will have to wait some more to get it running on your iPhone. We expect that the public release of Dark Mode in WhatsApp for iOS is not far away now.

Once the feature is available on your phone, you can enable the Dark theme on WhatsApp from ‘Chats’ in the app’s Settings menu. Under the ‘Display’ sub-section, you will be able to see the ‘Theme’ option with three choices– System Default, Light, and Dark. Selecting the system default option will bind the Whatsapp’s Dark Mode with the system-wide Dark Mode feature on the iOS.

The Dark theme is supposed to be easy on eyes as it reduces the amount of light emitted by the screen and also helps save battery on smartphones with OLED panels. Notably, while the Facebook-owned Instagram and Facebook Messenger already support the Dark Mode, Facebook’s main iOS app has yet to roll out the feature.

