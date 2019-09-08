WhatsApp iOS beta enables audio playback in notification for voice message, audio file

Toggle Menu Sections
WhatsApp beta version 2.19.91.1 for iOS users has enabled the audio playback feature for some users where the voice messages and audio files can be played directly from the notification panel.

WhatsApp beta update for iOS has enabled audio playback feature in the notification.

WhatsApp has released a new beta update 2.19.91.1 for iOS users, which enables the audio playback feature in notifications. According to WhatsApp beta tracker, WaBetaInfo, the new feature is work in progress and it is available only to a few users now.

In order to use the audio playback feature, a user needs to update WhatsApp to the 2.19.91.1 beta version from TestFlight. The audio playback in notifications is reportedly working for both voice messages and audio files. When a user sends a voice message or audio file, the notification on receiver’s end comes with the audio playback UI.

As per WaBetaInfo, for a user, the notification playback is active either only for voice message or only for audio files. It says that the playback is active if the last digit of your number is odd and the audio file playback is available if the last digit of your phone number is even.

That’s how the new feature will look like. (Image source: WaBetaInfo)

However, the rule is not a fixed one, as the report mentions that the opposite of it can happen too. As of now, the audio playback feature in the notification is not valid for both the voice messages and audio files simultaneously for a single user, but it is expected to be enabled in the future.

The tester says that only a few users have got the feature enabled for now, and more users will soon see it when WhatsApp decides to expand the test. Additionally, WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.90.8 is also eligible to remotely get the feature.

In case, the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS doesn’t have the feature running, the WaBetaInfo advises to try reinstalling the app after backing up chat history. If it still doesn’t work, you will have to wait for the next update.

