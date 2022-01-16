Whatsapp iOS beta adds update for message reactions

Instant messaging app, WhatsApp is planning to bring message reactions to iOS devices. The company is currently running beta tests for the update, and will soon be rolled out for both individual and group chats, with additional privacy settings.

According to WABetaInfo, the 22.2.72 update for iOS devices has been marked as a compatible update. However, it only contains the settings to manage notifications for reactions. By design, the message reaction feature allows one to react to a message with a specific set of emojis to convey a particular emotion.

WhatsApp has been working on this feature for quite some time, as evidenced by a September 2021 report, which detailed how the update would work. Users can react to a message merely once and can pick from a total of six emojis. This lineup can be picked and changed via settings from WhatsApp’s vast emote library – unlike Twitter DMs, which has a preset list.

Also Read: | Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie feature now available for all users

Message reaction notifications settings in iOS Beta. (Image credit: WABetaInfo) Message reaction notifications settings in iOS Beta. (Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The upcoming iOS update, however, for now, will simply let you manage reaction notifications via a toggle. Users can adjust settings from both individual and group message reactions, turn it off completely, or even change the sound being played when receiving the notifications.

“Unfortunately, it’s still not possible to react to messages, but the fact that it’s possible to manage these settings suggests that message reactions will be available very soon,” it reads.

Additionally, on the Android side, the company has added new drawing tools, starting with two new pencils to draw on images or videos. The update is currently in deep development, and upon release could also introduce the ability to blur images.