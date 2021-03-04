WhatsApp introduces video and voice calling from desktop app: Here’s how to make calls

WhatsApp is officially adding support for video and voice calls on its desktop app for Windows PC and Apple’s Macs. The feature was long rumoured to be in the works, and WhatsApp had confirmed it was working on the same.

The feature should start rolling out for users today. Right now, WhatsApp is adding one-to-one calls on the desktop app. The company says it will be expanding this feature to include group voice and video calls in the future.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said they have seen significant increases in people calling one another on the platform, often for long conversations. On New Year’s Eve, WhatsApp broke its own record for the most calls ever made in a single day with 1.4 billion voice and video calls.

Further, WhatsApp adds that voice and video calls on the platform are end-to-end encrypted, just like messages and calling on the mobile version of the app.

According to WhatsApp, “answering on a bigger screen makes it easier to work with colleagues, see your family more clearly on a bigger canvas, or free up your hands to move around a room while talking.”

The new feature will work in both portrait and landscape orientation. Calling on desktop also appears in a resizable standalone window on your computer screen. WhatsApp says the call will be set to be always on top so that a user does not lose their video chats in a browser tab or stack of open windows.

Keep in mind the following requirement for WhatsApp calling on your desktop or PC. You will need Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer or macOS 10.13 and newer depending on which device you are using. Other features to keep in mind for WhatsApp calling

An audio output device and microphone for voice and video calls.

A camera for video calls.

An active internet connection on your computer and phone. The call won’t go through your phone, but it needs to be online to establish the call.

Also make sure to grant WhatsApp permission to access your computer’s microphone and camera. WhatsApp needs access to your computer’s microphone for calls and camera for video calls.