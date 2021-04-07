WhatsApp introduces new shopping features on its Business app: Here are the details

WhatsApp to make it easier for you to transfer chats between Android and iOS

WhatsApp has announced new shopping features that will be available on the company’s Business app. The Facebook-owned company is now providing businesses with the ability to create and manage catalogs from WhatsApp web or desktop version rather than just smartphones.

WhatsApp asserted that people have found catalogs a good way to discover products and services, so they are making it available on other platforms as well.

“Since many businesses manage their inventory from a computer, this new option will make it quick and easy to add new items or services so their customers know what’s available. This will be extremely helpful for businesses with big inventories like a restaurant or clothing store so they can manage their catalog from a bigger screen. Catalogs have also allowed businesses to easily showcase and share what they offer,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

The messaging service is saying that users can browse more than 8 million business catalogs on WhatsApp. The new WhatsApp Business feature is now available for all users. WhatsApp has also added an option to hide unavailable items.

“We introduced carts on WhatsApp during the holiday shopping season last year so people could browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business. But businesses have told us that they need an easy way to let customers know what’s currently available so they don’t get orders for items that are unavailable or out of stock. That’s why we’re giving them the option,” WhatsApp said.

The WhatsApp Business app now allows sellers to ‘hide’ specific items from their catalog and easily show them again when they’re back in stock or available to customers. The company has already started rolling out this feature around the world and if you haven’t received it, then you should get it in a few days.

How to add a product or service to your catalog?

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp Business app and click on ‘More.’

Step 2: At the top of your chatlist, you will find ‘Catalog,’ which you need to press on.

Step 3: Click Add new item > Add Images to upload images from your Photos. WhatsApp allows you to upload up to 10 images.

Step 4: Provide a product or service name. You can also provide optional details such as price, description, link and item code for the uploaded product. You then have to tap on ‘ADD TO CATALOG’ to add the product to your catalog.