WhatsApp in-app browser under development for Android beta: Report

WhatsApp for Android beta has been updated with a new in-app browser, according to a WABetaInfo report. The features is included in WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.74. However, it is said to be under development and has not been enabled as of now. So, it is likely that users might not be able to access it even after updating WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s in-app browser will work on phones running Android version 4.1 or newer, the report adds. Any link that the user will try to open on the app will open in WhatsApp’s in-app browser. The site also posted screenshots of the feature.

According to the report, the user can not take a screenshot or video capture in the current version of WhatsApp’s in-app browser, though this could change in the final version when it is rolled out for users. Do note that the feature is under development and Android beta users cannot access it as of now.

Thanks to Safe Browsing feature, that was added to Android 8.1 Oreo last year, WhatsApp will warn users when they try to open a potentially malicious link. The app will, however, not store the user’s search history, the report claims as the process will be managed by the system which will reportedly use Android API.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on iOS features like ‘Advanced Search’, expected to be available for beta testers soon. Advanced Search will let users search for all types of messages including photos, links, audio, GIFs, and more in chat, instead of just text.

In India, where the service has over 250 million users, is focused on restricting the spread of misinformation on its platform as well as growth of WhatsApp Payments service. WhatsApp appointed its first head for India Abhijit Bose in November 2018.