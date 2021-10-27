WhatsApp history transfer is now possible from iPhone to any phone with Android 12

Google has announced that the Android 12 users can now safely transfer their WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to Android. This means that all the Google Pixel users will be able to make use of this feature. It was previously available for select Samsung phone users.

“We worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities, all designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take your WhatsApp history with you,” Google said.

The search giant has asserted that any phone that launches with Android 12 will be able to use the transfer tool. This also means that the feature won’t be limited to just Samsung and Google devices in the coming months.

How does Android chat transfer from iOS to Android work?

Google Pixel users need a Lightning to USB-C cable, using which one will have to connect their Pixel to an iPhone. You will then get prompted during the initial setup of the Pixel, after which you scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and transfer your chats, media, and other things to your Pixel phone.

The company has asserted that the data is securely transferred between the devices and users don’t need to worry about that. During the transfer, Google has confirmed that the iPhone will not receive new messages.

“Our team has worked hand-in-hand with WhatsApp to ensure your data remains protected throughout the transfer process, so no one else can ever access your WhatsApp information and files. Your WhatsApp chat history will simply be copied from your iPhone to your new Android phone, and we’ll automatically make sure you don’t receive new messages on the old device while the transfer is in progress,” Google said in a blog post.