WhatsApp’s new privacy policy: You will have to accept this, here’s why

WhatsApp's privacy policy: Why you will still have to accept the new terms.

Just a few days back, WhatsApp confirmed that it won’t delete users accounts on May 15 if they don’t accept the new privacy policy. But it looks like users will have to accept the new privacy policy at some point, especially if they wish to continue using the features.

“After giving everyone time to review, we’re continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept,” WhatsApp said. While the company is giving some more time to WhatsApp users, one will have to accept the new privacy policy if they want to use all the features of the app.

Why do you need to accept WhatsApp’s new privacy policy?

If you don’t accept the new privacy policy, you won’t lose full functionality immediately as the company will gradually disable all the features. WhatsApp is saying that it will continue to send the reminder to accept the new policy, and after a period of several weeks, the company will limit the functionality for those who don’t accept the update.

The moment WhatsApp starts sending “persistent reminders,” users will encounter limited functionality on WhatsApp until they accept the updates.

The messaging service says “this will not happen to all users at the same time.” One won’t be able to access their WhatsApp chat list, but the app will let you answer or make incoming voice or video calls.

If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message. After a few weeks of limited functionality if you still don’t accept the privacy policy, then you will lose access to make or receive incoming calls.

WhatsApp will also stop sending messages and calls to your phone. So, those who haven’t accepted WhatsApp’s new privacy policy will have to accept it if they want to use this messaging app. The company is saying that it won’t delete your WhatsApp account if you don’t accept the update, but if you can’t use any of the features, then there is no point in having an account.

Additionally, if you don’t use the messaging app, then your account will get deleted as WhatsApp generally deletes those accounts that remain untouched for about 120 days.

A quick recap of the new WhatsApp privacy policy

WhatsApp has reiterated that its messaging app is end-to-end encrypted and that it doesn’t have access to your private chats or location. The company doesn’t share private messages or other data with Facebook. But, the new update will enable WhatsApp to use some of the “business conversations” hosted with the social network for advertising.

Only “when you communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you’re saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook,” the company said.

WhatsApp says it will “clearly label conversations with businesses that are choosing to use hosting services from Facebook.” “Messaging with businesses is different than messaging with your family or friends,” WhatsApp added.

The privacy policy had caused a lot of uproar, and also saw some misinformation being spread about WhatsApp. The policy also led to a spike in growth for apps like Signal and Telegram.