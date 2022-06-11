WhatsApp Groups with 512 members now rolling out to beta users

WhatsApp has been bringing a number of new features to the instant messaging platform over the last few weeks, but one feature that fans had been waiting for for a long time is now coming to beta users of the platform. We are talking about larger WhatsApp Groups, which can now accommodate 512 members instead of 256 members.

WhatsApp had announced last month that the change would be coming soon to the app and now a new report by WABetaInfo has suggested that WhatsApp Beta users on Android and iOS are seeing the ability to create larger WhatsApp groups.

While the increased limit will be good news to many WhatsApp users in offices, colleges or other occupations where groups of more than 256 people may be needed, WhatsApp is still far behind rival app Telegram, which lets you cram 2,00,000 users in a single group.

The ability to create larger WhatsApp Groups is coming to WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.12.10 on Android and version 22.12.0.70 on iOS. If you’re not on the beta program, worry not because the feature could soon be rolling out to stable versions of WhatsApp as well.

WhatsApp will look forward to ironing out any bugs with he larger groups during its beta test, following which all WhatsApp users will be able to make and be a part of larger WhatsApp Groups.

In other news, WhatsApp is expected to get a new ‘undo’ button for deleted messages, which will let users undelete a deleted messages within a few seconds of it being deleted. The feature will work similarly to how a small button lets you pull back incorrectly sent emails on Gmail, for a limited time period after pressing Send.