WhatsApp group video calls soon going to get better than ever before WhatsApp group video calls soon going to get better than ever before

WhatsApp group video calls are currently limited to four contacts only but this is going to change very soon. According to a report from WABetaInfo, a blog tracks and updates on all upcoming WhatsApp features, the instant messaging platform is testing a new limit for group video calls. Is the upcoming feature the effect of Covid-19 pandemic? Well, could be.

Given people are stuck at home due to the pandemic they are highly depending on voice and video calling platforms to connect with their loved ones living far away. For work, most people are using platforms like Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype, and some more. WhatsApp is not preferred for work video calls given it doesn’t connect more than four people on a video call at a time.

This could be the reason why WhatsApp is testing a new limit for its group video calls. The messaging platform is yet to officially reveal the feature. However, WABetaInfo states that the feature will be rolled out to everyone in the new few weeks or so.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp puts cap on frequently forwarded messages | WHO health alert now on WhatsApp | How to make WhatsApp group video calls

According to the blog WhatsApp is “planning to extend the limit of participants in a voice or video group call! This is a decision already made. Actually it’s possible to have group calls with 4 participants (including you) but WhatsApp, probably due to the concerns for the Covid-19 and the fact that more users are using group calls, has decided to extend that limit to allow calls with more participants.”

The post doesn’t reveal the upcoming call limit but mentions that it will be an even number “Probably 6, maybe 8. 10, 12”.

While people are stuck at home due to coronavirus pandemic they are depending a lot on video calling platforms. Extending the group limit at this crucial time can help WhatsApp have more people use the platform.

In one of the latest posts Facebook revealed that people across the world are using Messenger as well as WhatsApp to chat with friends and family members. The upcoming WhatsApp group calling feature could also push the offices to have team video conference calls on the platform.

WhatsApp recently put a limit to forwarded messages due to the widely spreading misinformation related to Covid-19 on the platform. The new feature will prevent a frequently forwarded message from being sent to more than one chat. The feature has already been rolled out to users globally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd