WhatsApp group video, audio calling feature now out: All your questions answered

WhatsApp group audio and video calling have started rolling out for Android, iOS users. The features were previously spotted in Android beta, hinting they will be made available soon. Now, WhatsApp has officially started to roll out group calls for its users globally. To recall, group video calling was confirmed by Facebook at its annual F8 conference. The social media giant announced it could roll out the feature by the end of this year. Now, it looks like a stable release for the public has been made available sooner. Here is a look at how to start WhatsApp audio and video calling, how many participants can be added, and more questions answered:

WhatsApp group audio, video calling: How to get

WhatsApp group audio and video calling features are now available for Android and iOS users globally. The company has already started rolling out the features. In a blog post, WhatsApp explained that calls are always end-to-end encrypted. Also, the calling has been designed to work reliably around the world in different network conditions, according to the company.

WhatsApp group audio, video calling: How many participants can be added

WhatsApp video and audio calls can have up to four participants including the person who started the call. This means a user can add up to three contacts on a group audio and video call. The ‘add participant’ icon that WhatsApp has added for group video and audio calls will be disabled after a user adds a third participant.

WhatsApp group audio, video calling: How to start group video call

WhatsApp video call can be started by simply starting a one-on-one call with a friend. Once call gets connected, a new ‘add participant’ icon at the top right corner of the call screen can be clicked to add more participants from the contact list. The icon gets disabled after a third participant is added.

WhatsApp group audio, video calling: How to start group audio call

WhatsApp group audio call can be started in a similar way as group video call. Of course, users will have to tap on the audio call icon to start a one-to-one voice call with a friend. Click on “add participant” icon on the call screen to add participants. Just like group video call, only three participants can be added.

WhatsApp group audio, video calling: What is the difference

The major difference is WhatsApp video call screen will have a video feed from participants (including the person who started the call), while group audio call screen will have profile pictures of all participants except for the person who started the call. The audio call screen will also have names of all participants separated by a comma.

