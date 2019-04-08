WhatsApp group privacy settings: Here’s how it works, how to enable, and invite users to groups now

WhatsApp announced to roll out new privacy settings and invite system for groups. The new privacy settings give users control over whether they want people to add them to groups or not and will be much appreciated by many users in India, given that people often find themselves added to random groups, without their explicit permission.

The new privacy settings and invite feature will stop a group admin from adding people into a group without their consent. Group admins will have to send invites in order to add people to their groups, but again, the user will have to activate this option in the settings. WhatsApp announced that it has started to roll out the invitation feature and new privacy settings to some users. The worldwide rollout of the feature will commence in the coming week to those using the latest version of WhatsApp. Here’s how it will work.

How to enable the invite/group privacy feature?

To enable the invite feature, users can go to Settings in the WhatsApp and tap Account > Privacy > Groups and then select one of the three options– “Nobody”, “My Contacts”, or “Everyone”.

How does group privacy work on WhatsApp?

If you select the Everyone, you can be added in any group by anyone inside or outside your contacts list like it is the case at the current moment. If you select “My Contacts”, only people in your contact list will be able to add you in a group of which they are an admin.

For the option “Nobody”, no one will be able to add you in a group except through an invitation link. You can either accept or reject the group invitation. If you do not respond to the invitation link, it will expire within three days.

How to invite people to WhatsApp groups?

If you are a group admin and want to add people to your group, you can do so attempting to add people like the way you normally do. In case a person has set the group privacy settings to “Nobody”, you will be prompted to send a private message with the invitation link to the group. It will depend on the user to accept or reject the invitation. You will be notified of the choice they make.