WhatsApp Group calls improvements, Share contacts via QR code and more: Top three features expected

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to make the platform fun and useful. A lot of features that are made officially are made available to beta testers on Android and iOS even before launch. For instance, the support for WhatsApp Stickers was tested in beta phase before it was rolled out for public. Recently, features like video playback support in notifications panel, the ability to share contact via QR code, and more have been spotted by WABetaInfo in iOS beta. Let us take a look at the top three WhatsApp features to expect:

WhatsApp improvements for Group calls

WhatsApp is working on a number of improvements for Group calls and the changes have been listed through the TestFlight program on iOS beta version 2.18.110.17. The changes to user-interface include a single Group Call button that lets users start a video call with three other participants by tapping on it. Currently, users have to start a call, and then add more participants to convert into a group call.

The update will also bring with it fix to an issue where opening a chat may unintentionally trigger haptic feedback as well as issues with downloading stickers packs.

WhatsApp video playback directly from notifications panel

WhatsApp for iOS could soon add the ability to play videos directly from the notifications panel. This was spotted in iOS beta version 2.18.102.5 and is expected to roll out for all users via the App Store soon. With the new feature, WhatsApp iOS users will not need to open the app for playing videos sent to them on the platform. The support for video playback directly from the notifications panel will be available for videos sent by individuals as well as groups.

WhatsApp ‘Share contact via QR Code’ feature

WhatsApp is testing ‘Share contact via QR Code’ feature, which is similar to what Instagram offers. It lets WhatsApp users generate a QR code with their contact details, which can be scanned by other users to directly save in contact book. The feature is under development and is expected to roll out for Android as well as iOS users.