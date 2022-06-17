WhatsApp group calls get banner notifications, selective muting and more

WhatsApp has been continuously adding new features to the platform to make its chat, voice and video calling abilities better. In the latest update, WhatsApp has added three new features to group calls. The new features for group calls allow users to know when someone has joined a group call, while also allowing them to mute and message select participants in the call. Here are the new features explained in detail.

Banner Notifications

WhatsApp will now let users in a group call know when someone has joined the group call mid-way. This will be done via a banner notification that will pop up on the screen of the existing participants saying “XYZ has joined the call.”

This is a handy feature, especially when you’re on a group call consisting of a large number of participants, as only a few will be displayed at a time on the screen. The banner notification will let you know of other users joining the call even when their addition is not directly visible on-screen.

Muting select users

This new feature allows participants in a WhatsApp group call to selectively mute other users in the call. This is handy when you want to listen to one party and may want to cut out any unwanted noises coming in from other users at the time.

Selective muting will also make it easier for users to engage in a group call when one or more members are caught in a noisy environment and are for any reason, unable to mute themselves or exit the call.

Messaging participants directly

WhatsApp now also lets participants in a group call directly message one another during the call to quickly send across relevant bits of information or instructions without disturbing the flow or context of the entire group call itself.

Users who may want to quickly message just one person in a WhatsApp group call without alerting the others can now do so easily and seamlessly without missing out on the group call’s conversation.