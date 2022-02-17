scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

WhatsApp forced to roll back new contact list after user criticism

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new contact list to beta users. After a lot of criticism for the same, the app is now rolling back to its older look.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 17, 2022 4:13:52 pm
WhatsApp, WhatsApp IE, WhatsApp features,WhatsApp failed to impress users with its new contact list. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp recently got a new update that changed how users would look at the in-app contact list. However, the new look didn’t really strike chord with users who tested it. Now, WhatsApp is going back to the older look.

WhatsApp version 2.22.5.9 recently rolled out via the Google Play Beta programme for all beta users on Android. The app replaced the conventional WhatsApp contact list with a new page that featured two groups – Frequently contacted and Recent chats. The change was likely brought to make it easier for users to find their favourite contacts, the reaction to the update was not well received at all.

Also Read |The best WhatsApp alternatives that you can really trust

As per a report by Android Police, beta users didn’t appreciate the change at all and called the update “horrible” and the new interface “cluttered” as per the report. With the backlash, WhatsApp has now been forced to go back to the old contact list look now.

Now, contacts are back to how they used to be, and as per beta users, how they should be – with all your contacts listed alphabetically. It seems that the issue was that the new look added an extra step under the guise of convenience and actually made the process of accessing a contact quickly a little longer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

WhatsApp new in-call UI in the works

In other news, WhatsApp has been working on a new interface for another section of the app, and this one looks much better. A report by WABetaInfo revealed that the popular instant messaging tool is developing a new in-call interface that is yet to roll out to beta users.

Must Read |WhatsApp’s new call interface images reveal a new, cleaner look

The interface changes how the WhatsApp call UI looks and it now has a much cleaner aesthetic, for both one-on-one calls as well as group calls.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement