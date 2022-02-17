WhatsApp forced to roll back new contact list after user criticism

WhatsApp recently got a new update that changed how users would look at the in-app contact list. However, the new look didn’t really strike chord with users who tested it. Now, WhatsApp is going back to the older look.

WhatsApp version 2.22.5.9 recently rolled out via the Google Play Beta programme for all beta users on Android. The app replaced the conventional WhatsApp contact list with a new page that featured two groups – Frequently contacted and Recent chats. The change was likely brought to make it easier for users to find their favourite contacts, the reaction to the update was not well received at all.

Also Read | The best WhatsApp alternatives that you can really trust

As per a report by Android Police, beta users didn’t appreciate the change at all and called the update “horrible” and the new interface “cluttered” as per the report. With the backlash, WhatsApp has now been forced to go back to the old contact list look now.

In the past updates, WhatsApp has implemented some changes to your contacts list: in particular, WhatsApp has introduced “frequently contacted” and “recent chats”.

Do you like the new contacts list? pic.twitter.com/WkHHgitnTI — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 8, 2022

Now, contacts are back to how they used to be, and as per beta users, how they should be – with all your contacts listed alphabetically. It seems that the issue was that the new look added an extra step under the guise of convenience and actually made the process of accessing a contact quickly a little longer.

WhatsApp new in-call UI in the works

In other news, WhatsApp has been working on a new interface for another section of the app, and this one looks much better. A report by WABetaInfo revealed that the popular instant messaging tool is developing a new in-call interface that is yet to roll out to beta users.

The interface changes how the WhatsApp call UI looks and it now has a much cleaner aesthetic, for both one-on-one calls as well as group calls.