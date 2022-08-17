scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

WhatsApp for Windows app out of beta, no longer requires users to connect phone

The native WhatsApp Windows app works even when your phone is offline.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 12:45:35 pm
WhatsApp native Windows appWhatsApp says they are working on a native MacOS app as well.

In November last year, WhatsApp released a standalone app for Windows that replaced the web version of the popular messaging service. That said, the Meta-owned messaging platform has now announced that the standalone app is out of beta and no longer requires users to keep their phones online to send and receive messages.

In a recent post, WhatsApp said that the native Windows app is faster and more reliable compared to the web-based desktop app and the browser-based WhatsApp web. Also, the native Windows app will let users send and receive messages even when their phone is offline. Taking a closer look at the native app, we can see that the user interface is slightly cleaner compared to when the app was in beta.

Also Read |WhatsApp working toward allowing users to set up avatar profile photos

The developers also said that a native app for macOS is also available if you are a beta tester, but the program is currently full right now. However, did not share any timeframe as to when it will be available for regular users.

If you want to download the native WhatsApp Windows app, just head over to the Microsoft Store, search for WhatsApp Desktop and you are good to go.

Also Read |WhatsApp now gives you over two days to delete a message

In other news, WhatsApp recently rolled out three new features that lets users block screenshots for ‘View once’ messages, leave groups silently, and choose who can see your online status.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 12:45:35 pm

