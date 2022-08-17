WhatsApp for Windows app out of beta, no longer requires users to connect phone

August 17, 2022 12:45:35 pm
In November last year, WhatsApp released a standalone app for Windows that replaced the web version of the popular messaging service. That said, the Meta-owned messaging platform has now announced that the standalone app is out of beta and no longer requires users to keep their phones online to send and receive messages.
In a recent post, WhatsApp said that the native Windows app is faster and more reliable compared to the web-based desktop app and the browser-based WhatsApp web. Also, the native Windows app will let users send and receive messages even when their phone is offline. Taking a closer look at the native app, we can see that the user interface is slightly cleaner compared to when the app was in beta.
Oh wow, the new version of WhatsApp is now out of beta. It’s a modern Windows app which replaces the old electron/web version. You can receive messages without the app being turned on, and you don’t need to be connected to a phone.
The developers also said that a native app for macOS is also available if you are a beta tester, but the program is currently full right now. However, did not share any timeframe as to when it will be available for regular users.
If you want to download the native WhatsApp Windows app, just head over to the Microsoft Store, search for WhatsApp Desktop and you are good to go.
In other news, WhatsApp recently rolled out three new features that lets users block screenshots for ‘View once’ messages, leave groups silently, and choose who can see your online status.
