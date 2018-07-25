WhatsApp update for iPhone will let Siri send text messages to groups

WhatsApp latest update for iPhone will allow users to send group text messages using Siri. WhatsApp latest update for iPhone will allow users to send group text messages using Siri.

WhatsApp’s latest update for the iPhone will allow users to send text messages to groups using Siri. The new feature was first reported by WABetaInfo, that spotted the WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.18.80. This update will also allow iPhone users to view GIFs and images on notification banners. Those who don’t want to download images/GIFs can view a preview of it on the notification banner, which can be accessed outside the instant messaging app.

With the latest WhatsApp update, iPhone users can send a group text message by saying ‘Hey Siri’, followed by ‘Send a Message to WhatsApp group <group name>’. Once a user selects a particular group to send a message to, he/she must record the audio for the message, and ask Siri to send it in the form of text. This elminates the need for iPhone users to type out messages for groups on WhatsApp, as was the case before the update. As part of the Siri integration in WhatsApp, voice-generated texting had been made available for texts being sent to individual users.

WABetaInfo has said that the latest WhatsApp update will allow users who disable the auto-download feature to download the images or GIFs that appear using the Peek and Pop gesture. The updated Peek and Pop gesture will work on Apple devices from the iPhone 6s onwards.

The report also states that this update is available on iPhones running iOS 10 and later. Available for download through App Store, the latest version of WhatsApp has a file size of 166.3MB, and is compatible for phones running iOS 7.0 and above.

