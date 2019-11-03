Apple iPhone users will be able to watch Netflix videos within WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s Picture-in-Picture mode allows users to watch a Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube video shared over the messaging app without leaving the chat. In the case of trailer links of Netflix, WhatsApp re-directs users to the video-streaming apps itself, but that is going to change soon.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is developing the feature to play the Netflix trailer links directly in the chat without re-directing to the Netflix app. As per the details shared by the WhatsApp beta tracker, when users share a compatible Netflix link, WhatsApp will show a large thumbnail from the video along with a play icon. It is similar to the way YouTube and Facebook videos appear in the social messaging app.

Once users tap on the play icon, the Netflix trailer videos will start playing within the app as it does for other videos in Picture-in-Picture mode. As of now, WhatsApp is only developing the feature for Netflix and not for any other video-streaming app.

As per the report, the feature is currently being developed only for WhatsApp’s iOS-based app. It means Apple iPhone users will be the first ones to get this feature once it is enabled in the stable version.

Sometimes, WhatsApp takes a considerable amount of time to enable the feature on Android which is available on iOS. WhatsApp recently rolled out its Fingerprint Lock feature for Android even though it activated Touch ID and Face ID authentication for iOS devices in February this year.

In another report, WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is working on the upcoming Dark Theme for the app for Android in its 2.19.311 beta version. Apart from Dark Theme, the messaging app is also working on Dark Splash Screen that will appear when users open the WhatsApp. It has a dark background with the WhatsApp logo on top of it.