WhatsApp for iOS to get Dark theme soon, new update brings support for Low Data Mode

WhatsApp for iOS has been updated to version 2.20.10.23 which includes features like improvements to Dark Theme, support for Low Data Mode, and contacts integration on the iOS share sheet. According to WABetaInfo report, all features except for Dark Theme, which is under development, will be available in the stable version 2.20.10, which can be downloaded by everyone from the App Store.

The website shared screenshot from the WhatsApp iOS app with Dark Theme implemented for when the user shared their location with a contact. When Dark Theme is enabled, then the Maps will also appear in shades of black and gray in addition to the entire app.

Unfortunately, Dark Theme is under development is not available as of now. The feature can’t be accessed by WhatsApp Messenger beta program users on TestFlight as well. There is now word of when WhatsApp plans to officially roll out Dark Theme for its users but the feature definitely is among the most anticipated.

WABetaInfo previously reported that WhatsApp has so far implemented two configurations for Dark Theme on iOS. The first Dark Theme adopts a configuration using very dark colours, for the table and cells background, while the second has a softer dark colours for the same. Users will reportedly have the option to switch between the two themes from iPhone’s Accessibility Settings.

More features included in the WhatsApp for iOS official 2.20.10 update are low data mode and contacts suggestions in the iOS share sheet. Following the update, WhatsApp will support low data mode, which is available in iOS 13. This means if the feature is enabled in the iPhone Settings, then WhatsApp will automatically restrict downloads of media including voice messages when on mobile data.

Finally, WhatsApp contacts will also be suggested while sharing media via the new iOS share sheet in iOS 13. This means, users can directly share photos, videos, etc with WhatsApp contacts from the iOS share sheet.

