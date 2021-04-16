WhatsApp for iOS gets two major features: Larger Media Preview, and more

WhatsApp has rolled out two major features for iOS users. With the latest update, users will now be able to see larger image and video previews. The new update has also improved the Disappearing Message feature. You will find these features in the latest 2.21.71 stable iOS version of WhatsApp. The update is already available on Apple’s App Store. If the update is not visible to you, then you should get it in the coming days. Keep reading to know more about the new features.

WhatsApp has made it easier to view the photos or videos you share on the platform. You will now be able to check out full photo and a video without clicking on them. Once you share an image or a video, WhatsApp displays much bigger than the small square preview that you see currently. The feature is yet to make its debut in the Android version of WhatsApp. The company is soon expected to release it for Android users too.

The update even allows all participants in a group to change the Disappearing Messages setting. Earlier, the messaging app only allowed admins to control Disappearing Messages. However, a group admin can still change group settings to allow only admins to turn disappearing messages on or off. The admins can control by changing the “Edit Group Info” setting, as per the changelog. WhatsApp has basically given both the options, so that users can choose any one feature as per their preference.

The new Disappearing Messages feature is already available on the Android version of the messaging app. In case you are unaware, the Disappearing Messages feature deletes messages in an individual or group chat after seven days. But, you will first have to enable the feature to use it. It is important to note that enabling this option won’t affect messages you previously sent to any chat.