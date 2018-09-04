WhatsApp for iOS gets search for Status, notification extension; ‘suspicious link detection’ also live

WhatsApp users can now search for contacts in the Status tab. WhatsApp users can now search for contacts in the Status tab.

WhatsApp for iOS has been updated with two new features that includes search for Status tab and notification extension. WhatsApp users on iOS will need to update to version 2.18.90 to access the new features. Out of the two, the ability to search in Status tab will only be compatible with iOS devices running iOS 8 or higher. The support to preview media directly from the notifications panel is available for iOS 10 or later. Separately, ‘suspicious link detection’ feature, that was introduced on Android in July, is now live for iOS users. This was first reported by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp users can now search for contacts in the Status tab. The feature comes in handy when one wants to quickly view Status update of a specific contact. The feature is already available for Android. In addition, the notification extension feature allows users to directly view images as well as GIFs from the notification panel. People can use the 3D Touch or swipe left on notifications which contain image or GIF and tap “View” to directly preview media from notification panel.

WhatsApp’s ‘suspicious link detection’ feature is not mentioned in the official iOS change log, though indianexpress.com can confirm the feature is now live on iOS devices. In addition, WhatsApp has released a new FAQ page, which explains “suspicious link indicator”. The feature is aimed at identifying and curbing the circulation of links that redirect to a fake or alternative website.

WhatsApp says it automatically performs checks to determine if a link is suspicious and the checks take place on a user’s device for privacy reasons. When users click on links that are marked suspicious, they will have two options – either to open the link or go back. WhatsApp will display a message that reads, “This link contains unusual characters. It may be trying to appear as another site.”

