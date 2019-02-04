WhatsApp for iOS enables Face ID, Touch ID for iPhone

WhatsApp for iOS has been updated to include support for Touch ID or Face ID to unlock the app. This means iPhone users can now choose to set up Face ID or Touch ID to open the WhatsApp app on their device. The feature is available for WhatsApp iOS version 2.19.20 and users can update their app to use it.

Apple iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR support Face ID, while Touch ID can be accessed on other iPhone models. To activate the new feature, click Settings > Account > Privacy and enable Screen Lock. When enabled, the app will require the user to rely on Touch ID or Face ID every time they access the app.

Users will see options to unlock WhatsApp immediately, after one minute, after 15 minutes or after one hour. So, for instance, if one chooses the second option, then WhatsApp will be unlocked after one minute of using Touch ID or Face ID.

If the Touch ID or Face ID fails in authenticating the user, it will ask them to input the passcode for their app to gain access.

WhatsApp testing Face ID or Touch ID integration for its iPhone app was first reported by WABetaInfo last year. As per the report, the feature was still in its high alpha phases. Another issue in the testing phase was the authentication process sometimes shows a bit of lag in terms of response time. The final version is expected to be free of these issues.

WhatsApp is working on a similar feature for its Android app as well, WABetaInfo has reported. The fingerprint authentication feature, which is currently under its alpha development stage, will work on smartphones with a fingerprint sensor running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above.