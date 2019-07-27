WhatsApp for iOS beta testing Quick Media Edit, 3D Touch shortcuts removed, more features

WhatsApp for iOS beta has been updated with several new features through the TestFlight Beta Program. The changes, which were first reported by WABetaInfo, include the removal of 3D Touch shortcuts, pinned alerts for download issues, Quick Media Edit, as well as the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one devices at the same time. WhatsApp for iOS beta has been updated to 2.19.80.16 version.

WhatsApp, which has 400 million active users in India, has removed 3D Touch shortcuts including the ability to save profile pictures using 3D Touch, the site reported. Pinned alerts for download issues is another feature that WhatsApp is testing in iOS beta. The service will essentially show an alert, which will be pinned on top of a chat if a user does not have the latest version of the WhatsApp app.

Quick Media Edit is under development for Android as well. It will allow users to quickly edit media they have sent and received in their personal chats and groups. The quick edit media shortcut will appear when a WhatsApp user opens media in a chat.

When an image is opened a new ‘Edit’ shortcut will appear in the bottom toolbar. A user can click on the shortcut to open the image editing screen, where edits to the image can be made. The edited images will be saved as a newly edited file available in the gallery and will not override the original image. Quick Media Edit is expected to roll out for Android and iOS soon.

Finally, WhatsApp could allow using the same account on more than one devices at the same time, thanks to a new multi platform system. This mean, a user will be able to run the same WhatsApp account, for instance, on a tablet without uninstalling the app from the phone at the same time. The feature is said to be under development and it there is no word on when it will be rolled out for everyone