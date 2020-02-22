WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Dark Mode, official public release soon?

Once Dark Theme is enabled on WhatsApp, all other screens including chat screen, settings, chat lists, etc will have a dark background. Once Dark Theme is enabled on WhatsApp, all other screens including chat screen, settings, chat lists, etc will have a dark background.

WhatsApp’s Dark Theme is finally available for iOS beta users via Apple’s TestFlight platform, hinting at a stable release soon. WABetaInfo reported that iOS users will need to update to beta version 2.20.30.25 from TestFlight to enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp. It also brings with it more features like blur effect for wallpaper and an advanced search mode.

Users should keep in mind that the feature can only be accessed on phones running iOS 13 or later, which means Dark Theme for WhatsApp is available for iPhone 6s or later.

According to the report, WhatsApp has rolled out the feature in sync with system-wide Dark Mode setting on iOS and the feature uses iOS 13 APIs. So for instance, if a user has enabled system-wide Dark mode on their device, WhatsApp will automatically detect this and enable Dark theme.

Further, the latest beta brings an improved Dark theme version with no battery drain. There’s also a redesigned dark theme splash screen with white WhatsApp logo.

Once Dark Theme is enabled on WhatsApp, all other screens including chat screen, settings, chat lists, etc will have a dark background. The chat bubbles will reportedly be dynamic and change colour depending on which theme is selected.

WhatsApp for iOS beta will also have a second configuration with lighter colours for some UI elements and it can be enabled if the user increases contrast in their iPhone Settings.

Apart from Dark theme, WhatsApp iOS beta version 2.20.30.25 also includes a feature that will blur the wallpaper if users select multiple messages to forward or delete. The Advanced Search Mode that allows for searching specific media such as photos, videos, GIFs, documents on the device has been enabled for beta testers as well.

Dark Theme on WhatsApp is one of the most anticipated features, and it was spotted in a recent WhatsApp iOS beta build released via TestFlight. The messaging app has already rolled out Dark Theme for Android public beta users. It remains to be seen when this is finally launched publically for Android and iOS users.

