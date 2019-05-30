WhatsApp for Android updated with ability to play audio messages consecutively

WhatsApp for Android has received a new update which lets users play audio messages consecutively. The feature was initially spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.86 in March this year. It is now available as a stable update in the version 2.19.150 for WhatsApp for Android.

In case a user receives multiple voice messages from a contact, then WhatsApp will play the messages consecutively without need the user to click the play button for every single message. Though a minor update, the feature will make it easy to listen to multiple voice messages consecutively.

As mentioned, the feature is a part of the latest WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.150 stable update. WhatsApp users can update their app to get the feature or download the APK file for the version from APK Mirror. The latest update also includes patch for the CVE-2019-3568 vulnerability.

Though the ability to play audio messages consecutively has arrived on the messaging app, there are several other features spotted in beta testing that have not arrived on the beta version yet. These include the ability to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Story, reverse image search in the app, share contact via QR code, etc.

Among the most anticipated features is the dark mode, which WhatsApp is calling Night Mode, according to a WABetaInfo report. Google recently announced Dark Mode for Android Q. Other apps such as Twitter and YouTube already support Dark Mode, where users can turn on this setting to turn the background of the app black.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has confirmed that Status will get advertisements by 2020, which will be the primary monetisation mode for the messaging platform. The feature was recently showcased by Facebook at its Marketing Summit in the Netherlands, photos of which were posted on Twitter by social media consultant and commentator Matt Navarra.