WhatsApp update on Android brings new Settings menu, better Network Usage info

After WhatsApp rolled out Touch ID and Face ID verification for iOS users, it is going to bring a revamped Settings menu for the Android users. The latest update will bring in new icons for a variety of tools and there will be more information under each option to make things easier, as first spotted by WABetaInfo.

Advertising

Watch: Five Whatsapp tricks that you did not know

The update aims to make it easier to navigate around the Settings menu. As of now, the update is live only for beta testers of the app. The stable version of WhatsApp is likely to be available soon for all users.

Under the new update, tapping on any sub-section option under the primary Settings menu will give details about what that specific function does. Dedicated icons and information will also be added for each and every sub-section option under the Settings Menu.

For example, under the Accounts section, there will be dedicated icons for ‘Privacy’, ‘Security’, ‘Two-step verification’, ‘Change number’, ‘Request account info’, and ‘Delete my account’. Tapping on any of these options will reveal information about them.

Apart from this, the primary menu options under Settings will show what sub-sections they have. This will make navigating through the Settings menu quite easy.

Advertising

The WhatsApp update also brings in a new look and feel for ‘Network Usage’. While the current stable version of WhatsApp shows only the messages sent, messages received, data spent on sending and receiving messages, calls, media files and others, the new interface will show the memory usage status with details such as date and time, as well as the total amount of data sent and received by users– very much like the ‘Data Usage’ interface in Android Settings menu.