WhatsApp for Android, iOS to get Dark mode soon: Report

WhatsApp app for Android and iOS could soon get Dark mode. According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, which is known for accurate information on upcoming features on WhatsApp, Dark mode is still under development. The site reported about this feature previously as well when it discovered some alpha code in the latest WhatsApp version that hinted at Dark mode.

“I receive a lot of questions about the Dark Mode..It’s still under development and there is no news now, be patient please. When there is news on iOS and Android, you will obviously receive more info from me, don’t worry,” WABetaInfo said in a tweet last week.

Dark mode for WhatsApp will make it easier to use the app in night time and ensure that users will be free from sore eyes after lengthy viewing sessions. Android phones with OLED display panels will be at an advantage, as they will feature Dark mode in sharper blacks than other screen types.

Google has revealed that using dark mode extends the battery life of Android smartphones. According to the search giant, the colours used within apps have a direct impact on the phone’s battery life, and use of bright colours drain the phone’s battery more. So, the Dark mode for WhatsApp will also help save the phone’s battery.

Prior to this, Facebook rolled out Dark mode for Messenger. YouTube released this feature for Android phones earlier this year. Now, it looks like WhatsApp is next in line. Though WhatsApp for Android and iOS is expected to get Android mode soon, an exact date is unclear at this point.