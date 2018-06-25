WhatsApp for Android gets Media Visibility feature, allows users to hide received content from gallery

WhatsApp Android Beta v2.18.194 gets Media Visibility feature that will allow users to control the visibility of downloaded media content in phone’s gallery. WhatsApp Android Beta v2.18.194 gets Media Visibility feature that will allow users to control the visibility of downloaded media content in phone’s gallery.

WhatsApp for Android has now been updated with Media Visibility feature enabling users toggling the feature for any specific chat. WhatsApp has rolled out Media Visibility feature sometime back, but the company removed it citing unknown reasons. Now, the feature has once again made available as part of the latest WhatsApp beta Android version 2.18.194. The Media Visibility feature gives a user the option to hide or show media received in the gallery.

While the ‘original’ Media Visibility feature could be accessed by selecting ‘Data and storage usage’ under ‘Settings’ menu, the new beta update now brings the option within Contact Info and Group Info. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the Media Visibility feature comes with three options to choose from ‘Default,’ ‘Yes’ and ‘No.’ Apparently to hide media content from a contact in phone’s gallery, users will have to select ‘Contact Info’ and then tap ‘No’ under Media visibility option. Users will have to perform a similar action in case they want to hide downloaded media from a group in the gallery.

Earlier, the Media visibility feature reportedly allowed to hide downloaded content received from all the contacts list in the gallery. As per the WABetaInfo report, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.18.194 is available for download via Google Play beta program. Alternately, users can download its APK file via APK mirror.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.194: what’s new? Important improvements for the Media Visibility feature — AVAILABLE!https://t.co/wi9fgnqfxR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 22, 2018

Notably, WhatsApp for Android recently received Stickers reaction feature, as part of the beta version 2.18.189. The feature, however, is currently disabled due to development reasons as per WABetaInfo report. The feature appears similar to that on Facebook Messenger. The report cites that Facebook-owned instant messaging app will likely add a new Sticker icon, next to the GIF button on the keyboard. WhatsApp Sticker Reactions feature will enable users to quickly select stickers to send to a contact. Further, a new heart icon will appear when users open Sticker View.

