WhatsApp for Android could soon allow sharing contact via QR Code

WhatsApp is reported to be working on adding a QR Code scanner to its platform. The feature was spotted in the Beta version of the Android app by the WABetaInfo. As per the report, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.189 includes the references for a QR Code shortcut.

Advertising

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot that shows a QR Code shortcut suggesting WhatsApp users will be able to scan and share QR codes by tapping the dedicated shortcut. The report mentions that WhatsApp is currently working on the feature and it is not visible in the beta version yet.

Details about the feature are scarce, but it is rumoured that WhatsApp will soon allow sharing contacts via QR Code. Snapchat and Instagram have this feature already. WhatsApp had also been spotted testing a ‘Share Contact Info via QR’ feature in the past to let users share their contact information via a QR Code.

The feature was said to be the part of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.151, but it has not been enabled for the public, as of now. Previously, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on a new feature to ensure users do not mistakenly send an image to the wrong contact.

Advertising

Also read | WhatsApp Android beta update ensures you don’t send image to the wrong contact

WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.73 was spotted with the new feature, which enabled the users to see the name of the recipient below the image caption space. It provided a double check for the contact name receiving the image.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp iOS beta version removed the ability to save profile pictures of the contacts in the app. The iOS beta update 2.19.60.26 removed the feature.