WhatsApp for Android beta update lets users save chat history of people they report, block

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.246 includes a revamped ‘Report’ tab that lets users retrieve chat history of contacts that they block. The feature works for group chats as well. This was first reported by WABetatInfo. Previously, chat history of contacts that users reported and blocked would also get deleted. Do note that the feature is currently available only for Android beta testers, though a public roll out is expected soon.

WhatsApp’s redesigned ‘Report’ feature can be used to report, block and retain chat history of individuals as well as group. To access the feature for individual chats, open chat and click on three dot menu on top right side. Click on “View contact” and scroll down to the bottom. Next, click on “Report”. Users should see a message that reads,”Report this contact?”, followed by a check box that users can tick to block and delete individual chat’s messages.

WhatsApp groups can be blocked in a similar manner. Of course, users will need to open group chat in this case. WhatsApp will give users an option to exit group and delete the group’s messages. In both the cases, users can finally click on either “Cancel” or “Report”. However, WhatsApp will only let people block contacts that are not saved in their phonebook.

WhatsApp users can access the new “Report” tab by enrolling into the company’s Android beta programme. Another way is to side-load the APK from APK Mirror. To become a tester, head to Google Play Store and open WhatsApp app. Now, scroll down to find the “Become a beta tester” tab. Click on ‘Yes, I’m in” and confirm by clicking on “Join”. It should take a few hours before WhatsApp enrolls the user in its beta programme. WhatsApp beta for Android programme can be left at any time.

