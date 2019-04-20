WhatsApp for Android beta testing new emojis for Status updates

WhatsApp is reportedly testing new emojis in the Doodle Picker for Status section. The feature is currently under development and not available for Android beta users as of now, according to a WABetaInfo report. The new official emojis set is included in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.110.

The current emojis in the doodle picker will be replaced by a new set of emojis. The website has also put out screenshots comparing the two emoji sets and the new emojis look similar to the emojis that are currently being used for chats.

WhatsApp’s new emojis will only be available for Status, and emojis set for chats will remain unchanged. There is no word on when the feature will roll out for beta testers, though it is expected to be released soon given this is a minor update.

Another feature that WhatsApp seems to be working on is new doodle UI, which is available in Android beta version 2.19.106. The new UI will bring a new interface for sharing media. It will let users put stickers over the images, videos and GIFs they send in a chat, reported WABetainfo.

WhatsApp Android beta should also be updated with a feature soon, that will allow its users to block chat screenshots when fingerprint authentication on Android phones is enabled.

The feature is currently being tested and is yet to be available as a stable update. Under the update, if the user chooses to enable the fingerprint authentication feature, WhatsApp will restrict them from taking screenshots of their chats.