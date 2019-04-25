WhatsApp for Android beta testing new Emoji category in Doodle Picker

WhatsApp for Android beta is working on a new Emoji category feature in the Doodle Picker, which separates emojis from stickers. According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature was spotted in Android beta version 2.19.106 beta update, but is under development and not enabled as of now.

WhatsApp’s Emoji category can be accessed when one clicks on the Doodle Picker option for Status. The feature essentially separates emojis and stickers in two separate tabs, making the Doodle Picker more organised. The feature will likely help users quickly find emojis and stickers while updating their WhatsApp Status.

The website also posted a screenshot of the Emoji category feature with the new set of emojis for Status that was spotted in Android beta version 2.19.110. The new official set of emojis is also under development as well and is not available to WhatsApp Android beta testers as of now.

There is no word on when the Emoji category feature and the new set of emojis for Status will be enabled for beta testers or roll out as a stable update for everyone.

The report also notes that the Archived Chats option that was being tested in the main menu on the side in the 2.19.101 beta update, has been moved back to the bottom in the latest beta version 2.19.116.

Another feature that WhatsApp is working on for Doodle Picker is a new UI for sharing media. It was spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.106 and it will let users put stickers over the images, videos and GIFs they send in a chat.