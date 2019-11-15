Whatsapp on iOS to get Dark Theme soon, new Facebook logo on Android

WhatsApp for Android beta has been updated with Facebook’s new logo that was announced by the company earlier this month. The new all-Caps logo footer is visible across various pages including the Settings page, Splash screen as well as welcome screen. This was spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.331. The site also reported that Dark Theme for WhatsApp on iOS could launch soon.

Advertising

The new ‘from FACEBOOK’ logo should show in footer in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.331. The Facebook logo replaces the earlier ‘WhatsApp by Facebook’ branding. To reiterate, the logo can be seen on WhatsApp’s welcome screen, Settings page and Splash screen.

The new company logo is aimed at distinguishing Facebook the company from the Facebook app and to make it clear which products come from Facebook. Instagram will also have Facebook branding but in a pink and orange colour, similar to the Instagram logo. Keeping in mind the colour scheme of WhatsApp, the logo will have green colour in the app.

WABetaInfo also tweeted about the long-anticipated Dark Theme for WhatsApp along with a photo that shows the feature enable on an iPhone. As per the tweet, Dark mode is coming soon to iOS, though there is no clarity on an exact date of launch as of now.

The report added that the Dark Theme is almost ready, except for a few things. For instance, the colours of some icons need to be adjusted. However, it looks unlikely that WhatsApp will release the feature immediately. While Dark Theme on Facebook-owned Instagram and Messenger have already been enabled, it is long rumoured on WhatsApp.

The website previously reported that WhatsApp is working on three configurations for Dark Theme on iOS, but only two have been implemented so far. The first Dark Theme adopts a configuration using very dark colours, for the table and cells background. The second Dark Theme has softer dark colours.