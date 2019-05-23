WhatsApp for Android beta gets ‘Add to Facebook Story’, and ‘Share contact via QR Code’ features

WhatsApp is reportedly testing two new features for Android beta – the ability to add WhatsApp Status to Facebook Story and share contact via QR code. The features have been spotted in Android beta version 2.19.151, though are under development and disabled as of now, even for beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, which first reported about the updates, WhatsApp will add a new ‘Add to Facebook Story’ button that will allow a user ta add their WhatsApp Status to Facebook Story. The report adds that the button will appear if the Facebook app is also installed on the user’s device. WhatsApp Status shared as Facebook Story will disappear after 24 hours.

When a user clicks on the ‘Add to Facebook Story’ button, they will be redirected to Facebook to share their Status. Facebook Story updates can have images, GIFs, video, as well as text. Of course, users will need to manually choose to share their WhatsApp Status as Facebook Story using the ‘Add to Facebook Story’ button and the process will not be automatic.

Up next is the the ‘Share contact via QR Code’ feature that will let users share their contact information using QR code in an encrypted form. The feature will essentially ease up the process of having to save contacts. WhatsApp’s ‘Share contact via QR Code’ feature is similar to what Instagram offers.

WhatsApp’s ‘Share contact via QR Code’ feature will allow WhatsApp users to generate a QR code with their contact details. Within the feature, users can choose to revoke a QR code, or generate a new one at any point in time. If one has to add a new contact through WhatsApp, the feature will allow them to simply scan for a QR code.