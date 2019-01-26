WhatsApp for Android beta gets 21 redesigned emojis, fingerprint authentication to be enabled soon

WhatsApp for Android has been upgraded to a new beta version that brings with it design to 21 emojis. According to WABetaInfo, a fan site know for accurate information of WhatsApp features, the redesigned emojis can be accessed in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.21, available via Google Play Beta programme.

Advertising

The new emojis layout is expected to be available for all users in the next stable update. The report adds that the Authentication feature could also be rolled out soon as well given WhatsApp could remotely enable the feature from 2.19.21 update.

The fingerprint authentication feature on Android for WhatsApp was reported by WABetaInfo, which also revealed the feature is under its alpha development stage and has been disabled within the beta version of 2.19.3 via the backend.

The messaging app is said to be working on a similar feature for iOS with support for Face ID and Touch ID biometric authentication methods. An exact timeline of when the feature will be enabled for everyone is unclear at this point.

Once enabled, WhatsApp users will be required to input their fingerprint to access the app. The fingerprint authentication for Android will be available within Settings > Account > Privacy.

Advertising

Those who do not wish for the company to release the feature can download an app locker from Play Store, which allows users to lockdown different apps including WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned company currently supports two-factor authentication, which when enabled requires users to enter a code to login to the app, though not always.