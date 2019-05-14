WhatsApp for Android beta gets 155 revamped emojis, Night Mode details revealed

WhatsApp for Android beta has been updated with 155 new emojis, which should be available as a stable update soon. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.139 includes the redesigned emojis. Separately, the website has confirmed that the dark mode feature of WhatsApp will be called Night Mode and revealed more details about it.

WhatsApp is said to fully redesign some emojis, while others have been changed slightly. The website also put out a full list of redesigned emojis. As per the report, the changes are already available for beta users, while it will be rolled for everyone in the next Google Play Stable release. The redesigned emojis will also be a part of the next web update as well.

Meanwhile, Night Mode has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.139. However, the feature is under development as of now and not available for anyone. The report adds that WhatsApp wants to make sure that the feature is bug-free before it is released for its users.

Screenshots of WhatsApp’s Night mode were also put out by the website that reveals the feature has been enabled for chats list, as well as Status and Calls sections. The action buttons are in green colour in the Night mode, though it is possible that the buttons could be changed to white colour in the final version.

Night Mode for WhatsApp has been anticipated for a long time. Previously, WAbetaInfo shared a concept render of WhatsApp’s Night Mode, which when applied will change the entire background of the app to black with the rest of the text in white.