WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.366 brings improvements to Dark theme, more

In the new version, the Dark Theme option has been moved in the Chats Settings. (Image: WABetaInfo) In the new version, the Dark Theme option has been moved in the Chats Settings. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp has released a new beta version for its Android app, which brings changes to one of the most awaited features – Dark Theme. It also includes other minor changes such as new skins for some emojis and the Wallpaper option has been moved to a different section.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.366 includes an improvement to the Dark Theme, which is expected to release soon. In the new beta version, the Dark Theme option has been moved in the Chats Settings.

WhatsApp’s Dark Theme is not available as of now and there is no word on when the feature will be rolled out for users. The report added that WhatsApp is working to ensure a bug-free experience when the Dark Theme is released so the feature is still under development and not available yet on the WhatsApp beta for all users to see.

Dark Theme for WhatsApp on Android was previously spotted in the Android beta version 2.19.311. The website shared screenshots showing what the Android Dark Theme will look like and the theme implements Dark Bubbles in chats as well.

The update also adds new skins for six emojis. Another change included in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.19.366 is the ‘Wallpaper’ option has been moved to the “Display” section from “Chats Settings” previously. The update brings with it fix for a crash issue that happened after the Splash Screen.

As for Dark Theme feature on iOS, WABetaInfo previously shared a photo that shows the feature enabled on an iPhone suggesting it will be released soon. WhatsApp is reportedly working on three configurations for Dark Theme on iOS, but only two have been implemented so far.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd