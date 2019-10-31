WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock feature now available on Android, here’s how to activate it

WhatsApp has finally rolled out its Fingerprint Lock feature for Android. The company had rolled out both Touch ID and Face ID authentication for iOS back in February. With the help of the Fingerprint Lock feature users Android users can now have the app lock automatically and open only after biometric authorisation.

The company is providing users with an option to choose after how much time the app will automatically lock. These include immediately, one minute, and 30 minutes. It also offers them the ability to choose whether the content of their messages will be visible in notifications or not.

To get the new feature, you first need to ensure that your WhatsApp app is on its latest version. To do so head over to the Google Play Store and search for ‘WhatsApp’ if it shows an update, press the update button and wait for it to finish installing.

After you have updated the app, you can now head to Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock to enable the feature. Once you enable it the app will ask for a confirmation and then you are done.

To recall, the Fingerprint Unlock feature first appeared back in August in the beta version of the app. Now, the company is rolling it out to everyone in the stable version of the app. If you still don’t see the feature, wait a bit as wide roll-out does take some time.