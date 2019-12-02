WhatsApp features that we are still waiting for in 2019: Dark Mode, Multi-device support and more

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world with close to 1.5 billion users worldwide and around 400 million users in India alone. WhatsApp introduces new features almost every other day. Of late the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has been focusing a lot on privacy-related features. WhatsApp recently introduced some privacy features like fingerprint lock for Android, privacy settings for Groups, Touch ID and Face ID, among others.

Rumours and leaks on the internet suggest that the WhatsApp will soon introduce Dark mode, which has already made its way to beta versions of the Android and iOS app. WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook has already introduced Dark Mode on Messenger and Instagram. WhatsApp is also said to be working on some new features like multi-device support and more. Let’s take a quick look at the features WhatsApp is supposedly currently testing and may make it available to the users very soon.

Dark mode on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been testing this feature for quite some time now. Rumours suggest that WhatsApp may provide two options for users — dark and light mode — to choose from. The Dark mode is expected to work similarly to the system-wide dark mode feature that comes with Android 10. WhatsApp is yet to officially announce the Dark Mode feature. The feature has been spotted in the Android and iOS beta, but has not yet been rolled out.

Multiple device support on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has started working on this feature already. Currently, users can use one WhatsApp account on one device. After the multiple device support is introduced, one will be able to use their WhatsApp account on more than one device. Rumours suggest that the multi-device feature is in the testing stage and will be available to all users very soon.

Hide muted status feature coming soon

WhatsApp allows users to mute a contact’s status update. Currently, the mute status feature doesn’t serve the purpose completely. Right now, if a status update is muted it still appears at the bottom in grayscale format. Reports suggest that the messaging platform is working on completely removing the muted status from the feed.

The feature is said to be called Hide muted status. The upcoming Hide muted status feature will be available under a separate tab in the status section. WhatsApp hasn’t officially announced the coming Hide muted status of the feature.

Self-destructing messages coming to WhatsApp

This feature has been in the works for quite some time now. Inspired by Snapchat and Telegram, WhatsApp is soon expected to introduce Self-destructing messages for its users. As the name suggests this feature will delete messages after a set time period. WABeta Info reported that with this feature users will be able to set the time span of messages between one-hour to one year.

Based on the time the selected message will be deleted automatically. After the message is deleted it will show “delete messages”. This feature will work in both personal and group chats.

All the aforementioned features are in the work. and WhatsApp is yet to officially confirm them. Considering the features are in the testing stage we can expect them to be available for all users very soon — possibly by early 2020.