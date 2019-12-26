WhatsApp features 2020: Dark mode to face unlock, features coming next year

WhatsApp will introduce new features in 2020: Here are some of the expected ones. WhatsApp will introduce new features in 2020: Here are some of the expected ones.

It has been an eventful year for WhatsApp. In both good and bad ways. On one hand, the messaging platform launched several nifty features for its users while on the other it was under the limelight for spreading misinformation. To reduce the spread of fake news WhatsApp launched several features like limit forwards.

The Facebook owned messaging application introduced several features for both iPhone and Android users throughout the year. Features such as new group privacy settings, biometric authentication for iPhone, consecutive voice messages feature, WhatsApp Status share to Facebook stories, PiP mode, limits forwards, among others were launched by WhatsApp in 2019. The messaging platform introduced these features with the aim to enhance and improve user experience. WhatsApp is expected to carry forward this aim to the approaching year.

WhatsApp is already testing a couple of new features for Android as well as iPhone users and will introduce them all in the coming year. Let’s take a quick look at the features that the messaging platform is testing and is expected to launch in the year 2020.

Dark mode

WhatsApp has been testing Dark mode for a long time now. The Dark mode is expected to work similar to system-wide dark mode. WhatsApp is said to include the dark mode option in the Settings menu. Reports from WABetaInfo suggests that users will be able to turn of and off dark mode as per their requirement.

Face unlock

Yes, some reports suggest that WhatsApp is testing a security feature called Face Unlock. The feature will similar to how a phone’s face unlock works. This will prevent others from accessing your WhatsApp chats, which is very easy right now. As most smartphones come with face ID support the upcoming WhatsApp feature should work well and become one of the most popular features of 2020.

Multiple device support

WhatsApp is already testing this feature. As the name suggests, this feature will soon allow users to use their WhatsApp account in more than one device. Currently, WhatsApp users can user their account in only one device.

Delete Messages

Similar to Status, WhatsApp messages will soon disappear by itself, thanks to the self-destructing or disappearing messages features that its being testing right now. To recollect, the self-destructing or disappearing messages feature was introduced earlier this year and was later renamed as Delete Messages. When the feature is officially launched the ‘Delete Messages‘ option will be available in the Settings menu.

Last seen for select friends

Currently, Last Seen on WhatsApp can be shared either with “contacts” “everyone” or “only me” (yourself). The upcoming feature called Last seen for select friends will allow users to share their last seen only will some of their contacts while others will not be able to see it.

In-app browser

Similar in-app video feature WhatsApp is now working on in-app browser feature to bring next year. As the name suggests, the in-app browser feature will allow users to open a website link within the WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp in 2020

Aforementioned are some of the key features that WhatsApp is currently said to be working on and is expected to introduce them next year. As the tradition goes, all new WhatsApp features will be first tested in beta version and will be then rolled out to all users, both Android and iOS. For the Indian market, WhatsApp will likely bring more and more features to control the spread of misinformation on the platform.

