WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram down for users globally

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users globally WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users globally

The Facebook family apps including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook suffered a global outage on Thursday. Several users around the world complained of unable to download media files such as photos, videos and other on WhatsApp while Instagram and Facebook users complained of news feed loading issue. Well, this isn’t the first time that Facebook apps have suffered an outage like this.

According to WABetaInfo the outage occurred majorly between 2AM to 3AM on April 2. The same report later said that Facebook has fixed the issues for some users while some people are still complaining about the outage.

With people staying at home due to coronavirus pandemic they are relying a lot on Facebook services including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger to keep themselves engaged and entertained all through the day. In one of the latest blog posts Facebook said that due to COVID-19 crisis people are unable to step out of home and this is pushing them a lot more to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

READ: Facebook Messenger’s Chatbot will share COVID-19 information: Here’s how it works

The social media giant said that WhatsApp and Messenger usage specifically have doubled in the last one month. The company is said to be facing challenges due to the overload on the servers given most employees are working from home with limited resources.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in India. The chatting app already had nearly 200 million active users in the country and with the 21 says lockdown more and more people are using the platform to connect with their loved ones living far away.

READ: WhatsApp Status update: Indian users can’t share videos longer than 15 seconds; here’s why

To control the rising load on the server WhatsApp recently introduced a feature that will not allow users to upload longer videos to WhatsApp Status. This is said to be a temporary measure and will be live only until the pandemic ends. With the new feature rolling out WhatsApp users in India can no longer upload videos longer than 15 seconds as WhatsApp Status.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd