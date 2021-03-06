WhatsApp drops support for iPhones running iOS 9: Report

WhatsApp has dropped support for iPhones that are running on iOS 9, as per a fresh report by WaBetaInfo. While the company is yet to update its FAQ page, the cited source says the iOS 9 devices that are on the 2.21.50 WhatsApp beta version, won’t be able to use the messaging app.

In case you are unaware, WaBetaInfo is well known for leaking upcoming features of WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned company’s official page is currently showing that WhatsApp supports iPhones running iOS 9 or newer version. The smartphones that are on Android OS 4.0.3 or a newer version will also be able to access the messaging app.

JioPhone, JioPhone 2 and other phones running KaiOS 2.5.1 or newer version are also eligible for using WhatsApp. The company is soon expected to update its FAQ page, until then you might have some time to back up chats and all the media by exporting them. You can also back up all your chats to Google Drive.

In other news, WhatsApp is planning to release an improved version of Archived Chats, WaBetaInfo reported. The feature is not yet available as it is still under development. The cited source says “WhatsApp is preparing some UI improvements for the Archived Chats cell, that will be visible only if you have any chats in your archive.” Once the feature is available, all your archived chats won’t get unarchived automatically.

Do note that all notifications from Archived chats will also be muted, which means that you will not get to know if you have received a message. The cited source says that this feature will be optional. Currently, you will find the Archived chats at the end of all the chats. You just need to open WhatsApp and scroll down to the bottom of the chats. Here, you will see the ‘Archived’ option, which you need to click on to see what all chats you have achieved.