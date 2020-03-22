WhatsApp down? India users complain about sending, receiving messages

Some users are reporting that WhatsApp is not working for them. (Representational Image) Some users are reporting that WhatsApp is not working for them. (Representational Image)

WhatsApp users in India reported problems with the messaging platform. According to downdetector, the messaging service faced some issues in India. Downdetector tracks apps and lets users report when a service is down or suffers an outage.

Users complained that they were not able to use the Facebook-owned messaging platform since 7 pm. The down detector map shows that the outage was particular to India only.

Some WhatsApp users also headed to Twitter to complain about the issue. They said that they were not able to send or receive messages. The app is reportedly just loading and showing ‘connecting’ sign.

The problem appears to be only with some users as the app works perfectly fine for us. We tried sending messages, media files like images, videos and more and all of them were delivered instantly.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

This isn’t the first time that WhatsApp suffered an outage. Several similar instances have occurred in the past. Back in January, WhatsApp suffered a global outage, which prevented users from sending media files. However, text messages were working fine.

India today observed Janta Curfew at 5 pm today and it could be that the service saw heavy usage due to this, which could have caused the delay for some users. Let us know if you faced issues with WhatsApp today.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd