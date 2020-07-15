WhatsApp was down in India; users faced connection and other issues (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) WhatsApp was down in India; users faced connection and other issues (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

WhatsApp once again suffered an outage in India and worldwide in the early hours of Wednesday. Users complained that they were unable to send or receive messages. Some users also said that they failed to even log in to the WhatsApp app on both Android as well as iOS. The issues are now fixed and the messaging platform is working fine.

According to DownDetector, the issues started hitting users around 1:30 AM on Wednesday. Users across India, Sri Lanka, Peru, London, New Delhi, New York, Brazi, Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, Columbia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, Ireland, among others complained about facing issues on WhatsApp.

Soon after the service went down users took to Twitter to complain about it. Hashtags like #WhatsApp and #WhatsAppDown started trending on Twitter. Users also started posting memes on the platform about WhatsApp service going down so frequently.

Congratulations if you didn’t notice that #WhatsApp was down until you just came here pic.twitter.com/uulDK2ePNw — Ahmed Shahid (@imahmedafridi) July 15, 2020

Me after restarting my phone twice coz I couldn’t send WhatsApp messages #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ZTQNWaxkBc — Jiro Rober Agop (@jirorober) July 14, 2020

According to DownDetector, 58 per cent WhatsApp users complained of connection issue, meaning these users were not able to use the platform at all or even open the app. 38 per cent users complained of issues related to sending and receiving messages while 3 per cent users said they were unable to log in to the messaging platform.

This isn’t the first time that WhatsApp has been down in the country. The Facebook-owned messaging platform didn’t issue any statement on the outage as of yet.

The rise in usage could have caused the service to go down.

With everyone stuck at home due to the pandemic, WhatsApp usage has increased massively. Users are using the platform to connect with their loved ones living far away. Voice and video calls have also gone up amid the pandemic.

